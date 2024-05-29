Last Call to Score $80 Off This Anker Portable Power Station After Memorial Day

Choosing the best portable power station for your needs is a very important task and there are quite a few things to keep in mind. The capacity and ports you require are obviously important concerns, as are size and weight, but the deciding factor is quite often the price. We can help you out with that part, thanks to a Best Buy deal that saves you $80. That deal is on the Anker Solix 522 portable power station, which you can now pick up for just $189, rather than the usual $269. But act quick as this deal ends tonight.

There are often generator deals to be had, but this one has plenty going for it, not only due to the price. Memorial Day might have passed but there are still great deals, just like this one, that are still going on. The Anker Solix 522 has a 299Wh rating and a degree of portability that isn't always offered by other power stations.

Despite the size, you'll still get plenty of power options. Those include two AC outlets, a USB-A port, two USB-C ports and a DC car port for good measure, so you should be able to use it to charge most of your electronics. Another added benefit of this power station is the quiet-running feature, making it perfect for use at home and outdoors with no nasty fumes or noise to worry about.

If you need a way to take power with you wherever you go or just want to make sure that you aren't left without juice when there's a power cut at home, this could be the perfect solution, though you only have until the end of the day to snag it at this price.

