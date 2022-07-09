Last Call Alert: These 28 Early Amazon Prime Day Deals Expire Tonight

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

To save or not to save, that is the question. You can't have Prime Day without steep discounts on Amazon devices and you don't even need to wait until next week to start saving on them. Amazon has already kicked off a bunch of early Prime Day deals on its own-brand hardware, meaning we're already seeing discounts on Echo smart speakers, Fire TV devices, Ring and Blink smart security systems and much more. With Prime Day just a few days away, it's likely that the first wave of deals will be coming to an end as new ones get ready to kick off next week.

Early Prime Day deals that will be gone soon

Amazon The third-gen Echo Dot has spent the better part of the last year selling for around $50 and more recently dropped down to closer to $30 on its own. Right now, you can bundle the smart speaker with a color smart bulb for just $20, which is the same price Amazon is offering just the Echo Dot for during Black Friday. These bundles tend to sell out fast, so be sure to grab one now.

Sarah Tew/CNET Bring some smarts to your existing TV without buying an entirely new screen with Amazon's Fire TV Stick. It's a great option for those who are still rocking regular HD TVs, by giving you access to all the best streaming services, apps and voice controls that you can usually only get with a modern smart TV. And right now, Amazon is offering Prime members an exclusive $23 discount on the basic Fire TV Stick, dropping the price down to just $17.

Amazon If you were hoping to snag a cheap tablet deal this month, you don't have to wait until Prime Day to do so. Amazon has just launched a new sale on its affordable Fire 7 tablets, dropping prices to record lows with as much as 53% off. With the 7-inch tablet as low as $30 for Prime members, it's an inexpensive pickup before Prime Day even starts.

Amazon Give the kid in your life the freedom to learn, imagine and grow with an e-reader designed especially for children. Kindle Kids devices are specifically for reading, so there are no distractions from apps, videos or games. As well as a 50% discount, your purchase includes a kid-friendly cover, a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus and a two-year, worry-free guarantee. That means if they happen to break it, Amazon will replace it, no questions asked.

Blink Blink has been making security cameras for a few years now, but it was only this year that it got into the video doorbell game. If you don't like the look of the Ring Video Doorbell, or want something a little cheaper, this option is a great one to consider. It can be wired in or used with the included battery, which makes installing it even easier. It comes in both black and white models.

(save $50)

(save $30)

(save $35)

(save $40)

(save $50)

(save $55)

(save $55)

(save $13)

(save $60)

(save $12)

(save $18)

(save $48)

(save $30)

(save $35)

(save $55)

(save $150)

(save $26)

(save $225)

: Up to 40% off



: From $90



: From $130



: From $230



: From $200



Whether you're just getting started with Alexa or you're already all-in on the Amazon ecosystem, there's something for you in this sale. To save you clicking through several Amazon pages to find the discounts you're looking for, we've rounded up the best Amazon device deals above. We expect Amazon will keep ramping up the discounts on its in-house devices as we inch ever closer to the main Prime Day dates so we'll be sure to keep the below list up to date.