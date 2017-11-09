Laser X Long Range Double Blaster Bundle for $60 + free shipping

As one of its Black Friday deals, Walmart offers the Laser X Long Range Double Blaster Bundle for $59.98 with free shipping. That's $20 under the best price we could find for this quantity elsewhere. It includes two Laser X Long Range Blasters and two receiver vests. Features include light up long range scope (up to 400 foot range), a blast power indicator, and haptic feedback.
