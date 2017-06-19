Lamborghini Veneno RC Car for $33 + free shipping

Costway via Walmart offers the Lamborghini Veneno Radio Remote Control Car in Silver for $32.98 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find by $7. It features a gravity sensor remote control, floating remote control, three modes of automatic demonstration function, and 1-button open door function.
