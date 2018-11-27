Lamborghini Gallardo RC Car 2-Pack for $18 + free shipping

Ending today, MobStub offers the Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera Remote Control Car 2-Pack for $18 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. These 1/18th-scale replica RC cars measure 9" in length and require 4 AA batteries and one 9V battery each (not included.)
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!