Labor Day Discount on the Roomba i4 Evo Robot Vacuum Offers Nearly Half Off

Robot vacuums are an easy way to shorten your weekly to-do list, and you don't have to spend a ton to get your hands on one this Labor Day. Roomba makes some of the overall best models on the market, and right now you can snag one at a serious discount. Amazon currently has the midrange Roomba i4 Evo on sale for just $210, which saves you a whopping $190 compared to the usual price. However, theres no set expiration for this deal, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Roomba's robot vacuums are some of the very best on the market, and the midrange i4 Evo is no exception. It boasts powerful cleaning capabilities and plenty of advanced features. It's equipped with multisurface rubber brushes that are great for dirt, dust and pet hair on both carpet and hardwood floors, as well as an edge-sweeping brush to clear out corners and other hard-to-reach nooks and crannies. It cleans in straight lines for maximum efficiency and will even generate a map of your home over time so you can schedule it room by room. It can run for about 75 minutes on a single charge and will automatically return to its base station when the battery is low.

And if you're in the market for a different model, you can check out our full roundup of all the best robot vacuum deals for even more bargains.