  • L.O.L. Surprise! Under Wraps 2-Pack for $21 + pickup at Walmart

L.O.L. Surprise! Under Wraps 2-Pack for $21 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the L.O.L. Surprise! Under Wraps 2-Pack for $20.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. (For further reference, we saw a single one for $10 two weeks ago.) They contain 15 surprises and a collector's poster.

Orders placed with free shipping by 2 pm local time on December 20 are expected to arrive in time for Christmas.

