L.O.L. Surprise! Under Wraps 2-Pack for $21 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the L.O.L. Surprise! Under Wraps 2-Pack for $20.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. (For further reference, we saw a single one for $10 two weeks ago.) They contain 15 surprises and a collector's poster.
Orders placed with free shipping by 2 pm local time on December 20 are expected to arrive in time for Christmas.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!