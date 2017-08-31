Kotobukiya Star Wars: Yoda & R2-D2 Statues for $28 + free shipping

  • CNET
Published: 20 hours ago / Deal expires in 4 days from now / Buy Now
Barnes & Noble offers the Kotobukiya Star Wars: Yoda and R2-D2 Dagobah Version ARTFX+ Statues 2-Pack for $34.97. Coupon code "LABORDAY17" drops the price to $27.98. With free shipping, that's $24 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $23.) These Japanese-made statues are 1/10th scale. Deal ends September 4.

