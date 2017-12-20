Kong Skull Island 18" Poseable Kong w/ Figure for $19 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Kong Skull Island 18" Poseable Kong with Figure for $19. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $6 off list and the lowest price we could find. It is articulated and has detailed facial and body features.
Select stores may have pickup availability before Christmas. (Select "See more stores" on the product page to see pickup dates for each store.)
