Kolibri Torpedo Nano Camera Drone for $35 + free shipping

As one of its daily deals, B&H Photo Video offers the Kolibri Torpedo Nano Camera Drone for $34.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $34. It features 480p video recording, 7-minute flight time, 50-foot range with controller, 33-foot range with iOS or Android device, 90° lens, custom flight mode, altitude hold, and 1-button takeoff and landing. Deal ends today.
