Kolibri Tactical Quadcopter w/ WiFi for $60 + free shipping

As one of its daily deals, B&H Photo Video offers the Kolibri U818A Discovery Delta-Recon Tactical Quadcopter with WiFi Camera in Military Matte Green for $59.95 with free shipping. That's $15 under last July's mention, an all-time price, and the best deal we could find now by $10. It features a 720p camera with WiFi for live viewing, 1-button aerial flips, 130-foot range, and up to seven minutes of flight time per charge. A 4GB microSD card is included. Deal ends today.