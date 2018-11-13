Kolibri Tactical Quadcopter w/ WiFi for $50 + free shipping

As one of its daily deals, B&H Photo Video offers the Kolibri U818A Discovery Delta-Recon Tactical Quadcopter with WiFi Camera in Military Matte Green for $49.95 with free shipping. That's $10 under our May mention and the best price we've seen. (It's a current low by $30.) It features a 720p camera with WiFi for live viewing, 130-foot range, and up to seven minutes of flight time per charge. A 4GB microSD card is included. Deal ends today.
