Kohl's Biggest Clearance Event of the Year Is Here, Save Up to 70% on Thousands of Styles

Retail giant Kohl's is offering big discounts during its back-to-school savings event, which is going on right now. You can save up to 70% on thousands of products, and prices start as low as $2! Kohl's rewards members get an extra 20% off their entire purchase with the code BTS20. The extra 20% off is good for today only, so hurry if you want to save all you can.
$10 and Under
Get your workout fits with savings on a ton of leggings, tanks, shirts and shorts like these. These knit running shorts are available in 11 different colors and are only $8. That's an $18 discount from the original $26 price.
- Croft & Barrow microfleece mockneck: $9 (save $27)
- Big & Tall Tek Gear dry tek shorts: $10 (save $10)
- Women's Nine West ribbed tank: $8 (save $10)
$20 and Under
Kohl's carries some name brands like Nike and it's offering some great discounts on products like this sports bra. It comes in 30 different colors, so you can coordinate your outfits while getting a good workout. Originally $32, this is now 50% off.
- Smart Gear wireless multifunction find-it tracker: $13 (save $17)
- Adidas 20-ounce stainless steel water bottle: $13 (save $13)
- Cactus terrarium grow kit: $18 (save $12)
Shoes
This lightweight sneaker is great for runners who need shock absorption without the bulkiness of other sneakers. It has a foam midsole, flex grooves, soft foam in the heel pad, a crash pad for durability and more. It comes in five different colors and was originally priced at $60.
- Adidas Kaptir 2.0 kids shoes: $53 (save $17)
- Nike Run Swift men's running shoes: $53 (save $17)
- New Balance fresh foam women's running shoes: $64 (save $21)