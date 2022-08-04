OnePlus 10T vs. 10 Pro Samsung QN90B TV Review Best Cheap Phone Plan Grill Tools Under $25 Try Meal Kits for Next to Nothing Great Sheets Up to 50% Off at Ulta Best Movies on Apple TV Plus
Deals

Kohl's Biggest Clearance Event of the Year Is Here, Save Up to 70% on Thousands of Styles

Plus, members get an extra 20% off today with a promo code.

Retail giant Kohl's is offering big discounts during its back-to-school savings event, which is going on right now. You can save up to 70% on thousands of products, and prices start as low as $2! Kohl's rewards members get an extra 20% off their entire purchase with the code BTS20. The extra 20% off is good for today only, so hurry if you want to save all you can.

$10 and Under
Kohls

Women's Tek Gear knit running shorts

Get your workout fits with savings on a ton of leggings, tanks, shirts and shorts like these. These knit running shorts are available in 11 different colors and are only $8. That's an $18 discount from the original $26 price.

$8 at Kohls

$20 and Under
Kohls

Nike swoosh medium support sports bra

Kohl's carries some name brands like Nike and it's offering some great discounts on products like this sports bra. It comes in 30 different colors, so you can coordinate your outfits while getting a good workout. Originally $32, this is now 50% off.

$16 at Kohls

Shoes
Kohls

Nike Downshifter 11 women's running shoe

This lightweight sneaker is great for runners who need shock absorption without the bulkiness of other sneakers. It has a foam midsole, flex grooves, soft foam in the heel pad, a crash pad for durability and more. It comes in five different colors and was originally priced at $60.

$45 at Kohls

Your new fit doesn't have to cost a fortune.

