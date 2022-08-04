Kohl's Biggest Clearance Event of the Year Is Here, Save Up to 70% on Thousands of Styles

Retail giant Kohl's is offering big discounts during its which is going on right now. You can save up to 70% on thousands of products, and prices start as low as $2! Kohl's rewards members get an extra 20% off their entire purchase with the code BTS20. The extra 20% off is good for today only, so hurry if you want to save all you can.

$10 and Under

Kohls Get your workout fits with savings on a ton of leggings, tanks, shirts and shorts like these. These knit running shorts are available in 11 different colors and are only $8. That's an $18 discount from the original $26 price.

$20 and Under

Kohls Kohl's carries some name brands like Nike and it's offering some great discounts on products like this sports bra. It comes in 30 different colors, so you can coordinate your outfits while getting a good workout. Originally $32, this is now 50% off.

Shoes

Kohls This lightweight sneaker is great for runners who need shock absorption without the bulkiness of other sneakers. It has a foam midsole, flex grooves, soft foam in the heel pad, a crash pad for durability and more. It comes in five different colors and was originally priced at $60.

