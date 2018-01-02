  • CNET
  • Kobalt Toy Circular Saw for $11 + pickup at Lowe's

With stock and price varying by ZIP code, for in-store pickup only, Lowe's offers the Kobalt Toy Circular Saw for $10.99. That's $9 off list and the lowest price we could find. Designed for young children ages 3 and up, it features a simulated laser guide and removable battery pack. Two AA batteries are required and included.

Note that this price is not available at all Lowe's locations.

