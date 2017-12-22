Kobalt Toy 54-Piece Workbench and Tool Set for $40 + pickup at Lowe's

Lowe's offers the Kobalt Toy 54-Piece Workbench and Tool Set for $39.98. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $79 shipping fee. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. It includes a power drill, hammer, and a carrying case.
Select stores may have pickup availability before Christmas.
