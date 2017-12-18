K'Nex Imagine 70 Model Building Set for $20 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the K'Nex Imagine Classic Constructions 70 Model Building Set for $20.49. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $8 below our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $8.) It features 705 pieces and instructions to make over 70 unique models.



Note: Select stores may have pickup availability before Christmas. (Select "See more stores" on the product page to see pickup dates for each store.) Otherwise, shipped orders placed by December 19 are expected to arrive by Christmas.