K'Nex Education Intro to Simple Machines Set for $23 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the K'Nex Education Intro to Simple Machines: Levers and Pulleys Set for $24. To drop the price to $23.02, opt for in-store pickup. (Amazon charges the same.) That's the lowest price we could find by $7. This 178-piece kit is designed for students in grades three through five.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!