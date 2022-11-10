19 Kitchen Gifts, All Under $25

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

If you're looking for great kitchen gifts on a dime, you've pulled your chair up to the right table. From kitschy decor to utilitarian tools, excellent kitchen, bar and tableware can be found for cheap. Be it a home chef, serial host or mixologist you're browsing for, we collected 19 of our favorite kitchen gifts under $25 so you can tick a few folks off your list and still keep that holiday budget in check.

Vacu Vin This device pumps air out of an open wine bottle through a rubber stopper to help keep those chiantis and chards fresh for longer. If you're looking for the splurge version, Coravin makes wine-preservation systems that'll repressurize a bottle with gas, keeping it good to drink for months. You're receiving price alerts for Vacu Vin wine saver

This mini hardwood bar board and knife set is the ideal size for slicing citrus and other small fruits for cocktails. The set comes with two Henckels knives, one designed for slicing and the other for intricate cuts in case you're feeling fancy. You're receiving price alerts for Henckel's mini bar board set

KitchenIQ Sharpening kitchen knives is something most of us home chefs don't do, but definitely should. This CNET-tested and approved countertop sharpener is easier to master than handheld sharpening steels and costs less than $10 on Amazon. You're receiving price alerts for KitchenIQ knife sharpener

MoMa An art book is nice to have on the coffee table but these Mondrian-inspired coasters are much more practical.

Whiskee Straw If you dirty a teaspoon each morning to mix your iced coffee and then stick a straw in to drink it up, this handy gadget does both and will save you a wash. Snag the small version for $15 or a larger Whiskee for $19.

Godinger Those looking to channel their inner Don Draper or Jack Donaghy simply can't pour whiskey from the bottle like a heathen. This 10-ounce decanter will hold your best liquors with a touch of old-school style.

Le Creuset These mini versions of Le Creuset's iconic Dutch oven won't fit a braised lamb shank, but they will hold the mint jelly or a side of au jus to go with it. And quite charmingly, I might add.

West Elm Sometimes the best design is the simplest. This cheeky porcelain butter dish lets you know exactly what's inside, and what you can do with it.

Etsy You could store a whole bunch of things in these rustic linen baskets -- crafts, plants, fruit -- but they make a perfect home on the dinner table for bread or crackers.

Bachan's Most of the barbecue sauces you find in the store are a little one-dimensional. Bachan's Japanese sauce has layers of flavor stemming from umami-rich fish sauce, ginger and sesame. It's an excellent topper for dumplings, fish, chicken and rice. It's also an excellent stocking stuffer for anyone who loves delicious things. You're receiving price alerts for Bachan's Japanese barbecue sauce

Amazon This cheeky cookbook might seem like a gag gift, but there are actual recipes in this new Seinfeld compendium. Each recipe takes the reader and would-be chef down memory lane with quotes, scenes and anecdotes from the beloved sitcom that inspired them.

West Elm Ask anyone from Brooklyn, this is how you actually pronounce these staple seasonings.

QWE Nobody is stronger than Thanos in the Marvel universe. That extra muscle will come in handy for opening pesky beer and soda bottles. Plus, you'll definitely earn some chuckles with this unique supervillain-inspired bar tool. You're receiving price alerts for Thanos glove bottle opener

Sur La Table OK, it's not actually edible, but it is the perfect stocking stuffer for an egghead on your list.

Fly by Jing If you don't have a jar of chili crisp in your pantry, I'm sorry but you're doing it wrong. It's by far my biggest new condiment obsession and I'm not the only one. Chili crisp is a crunchy, slightly spicy, sweet umami bomb that adds an incredible flavor dimension to blank-slate foods including eggs, chicken, fish, veggies and tons more.

Dreamfarm Dreamfarm makes some very useful kitchen tools like the Chopula and Supoon. None is handier than the Clongs, which are like tongs but have a built-in spoon rest so they don't dirty the counter. It's a small design upgrade but one the kitchen warrior on your list will appreciate. You're receiving price alerts for Clongs

Amazon This strainer, which clips onto the side of your pasta pot, sits firmly in the "why didn't I think of this?" category. If you've got more coin to drop, the Perfect Pot (from the Always Pan people) also has a handy strainer lid, weighs less than 5 pounds and is an all-around solid pan, if not a little overpriced. You're receiving price alerts for Gizmo Snap N' Strain clip-on strainer

Amazon This is one of those gifts that's going to be hard not to keep for yourself once it arrives. Maybe get two, just in case? We tested these and the skull cubes come out perfectly defined, just how we like 'em. You're receiving price alerts for Skull ice cube trays

Amazon Home bakers can use this adjustable rolling pin to make perfectly even dough for practically perfect cookies, biscuits and pastries. You're receiving price alerts for Adjustable rolling pin

Amazon Why, what do you use to spread jam on bread? You're receiving price alerts for Platypus jar scraper and spreader

