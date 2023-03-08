Kindle Paperwhite E-Reader Refurbs Are Available Starting at Just $40 Right Now

Whether you're an avid reader who wants to take a library's worth of books with you wherever you go or you just want to save some shelf space by switching to digital books, e-readers are for everyone. Amazon's Kindle devices have remained one of the most popular e-reader options, and right now you can grab a refurbished ad-supported Kindle Paperwhite (2018) from Woot starting at just $40. This offer is available now through March 14 while supplies last.

This device is lightweight and compact, making it easy to carry with you or throw into a bag while you're on the go. It has a 6-inch, 300-ppi touchscreen E Ink display. The screen is scratch-resistant and glare-free, so you should be able to read even in direct sunlight. And because this e-reader is rated IPX8 waterproof, you can take your device with you to read at the pool, at the beach or even in the tub. It also has Bluetooth so you can switch from reading to listening on speakers or headphones if you have an Audible account. You can adjust the text size, boldness and font to customize your reading experience. As for battery life, you can expect to get around six weeks of reading per charge with normal use.

Refurbished items are a great way to save a little cash, and Woot has both the 8GB and 32GB models of the 2018 Kindle Paperwhite available in "like new" condition, which means they have been tested to be in full working condition and have minimal wear and tear. Your purchase will also come with a 90-day Woot limited warranty, just in case.

Note that this model is ad-supported, which means that you'll have screensaver advertisements on the lock screen. Generally speaking, having offers show up when you're not actively reading isn't a problem for most people, but if you decide you no longer want to see them, you can always opt out via your Amazon account for a fee.