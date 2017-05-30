Kids' Skootcase Ride-On Suitcase for $20 + pickup at Toys"R"Us

Toys"R"Us offers the Diggin Active Kids' Skootcase Ride-On Luggage in Blue, Pink, or Red for $19.98. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Alternatively, pad your order to over $29 to bag free shipping.) That's $4 under our mention from earlier today and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find today by $12.) It functions as a ride-on and a suitcase and features fully functional steering and internal storage.