  Kids' 12V Ride-On RC Truck for $200 + free shipping

Best Choice Products via Walmart offers the Kids' 12-volt Ride-On RC Truck in Black for $199.99 with free shipping. That's $200 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $30 less in March. Features include an MP3 player, LED lighting, two speeds, and remote control.

