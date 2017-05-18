KidKraft Rapid Waterfall Train Set Table for $57 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the KidKraft Rapid Waterfall Train Set and Wooden Table for $59. Opt for in-store pickup to lower the price to $56.58. That's a buck under our mention last week and the lowest price we've seen. (It's a current low by $16.) This 48-piece set features three train cars, a boat, and fire truck.
