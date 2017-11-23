KidKraft Bead Maze Cube for $19 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the KidKraft Bead Maze Cube for $18.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $31 off and the lowest price we could find by $14. (Most stores charge $40 and up.) For ages 1-3, this toy has five sides of "please stay busy with this while I go to the bathroom."
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!