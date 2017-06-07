Kid Trax Disney Moana 6V Quad Ride-On for $34 + free shipping w/ $35

Walmart offers the Kid Trax Disney Moana 6-Volt Battery-Operated Quad Ride-On for $34. Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $18. It features an easy push button drive system, Power Trax rubber traction strip tires, 6-volt rechargeable battery, and a top speed of 2mph.
