Kid Trax 6V Fire Engine Toddler Quad Ride-On for $24 + free shipping

Madison Sporting Goods via eBay offers the Kid Trax 6-Volt Fire Engine Toddler Quad Ride-On in Red for $29.99. Apply coupon code "PSHOPEARLY" and check out via PayPal to cut it to $23.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $56. It features a 40-lb. capacity, bubble shooter, and rubber traction strip tires. Deal ends November 20.



Note: This coupon can be used twice per PayPal account.