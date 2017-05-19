Kid Motorz Hummer H2 Battery-Powered Ride-On for $145 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Kid Motorz Hummer H2 6-volt Battery-Powered Ride-On for $149.78. Choose in-store pickup to cut that to $144.90. That's $5 under our October mention of another color and the lowest price we could find today by $28. Features include a 2.5mph top speed, forward and reverse gears, working horn, and rechargeable battery with up to 45 minutes of run-time per charge.



Note: It's unclear if the item you'll receive will be pink or yellow.