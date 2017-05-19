Kid Motorz Hummer H2 Battery-Powered Ride-On for $145 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Kid Motorz Hummer H2 6-volt Battery-Powered Ride-On for $149.78. Choose in-store pickup to cut that to $144.90. That's $5 under our October mention of another color and the lowest price we could find today by $28. Features include a 2.5mph top speed, forward and reverse gears, working horn, and rechargeable battery with up to 45 minutes of run-time per charge.
Note: It's unclear if the item you'll receive will be pink or yellow.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!