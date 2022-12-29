Kickstart Your Morning With This $180 Ninja Espresso and Coffee Machine -- Today Only

When it comes to starting the day off right, countless people turn to an energizing cup of Joe. While many people shell out big bucks at top-dollar coffee shops on the way to work, it is possible to get your ritual caffeine fix at home without having to pay premium prices per brew. If you've been thinking about updating your coffee maker, check out . It does it all, and today only, Best Buy has this $250 model discounted to just $180. But this offer expires tonight, Dec. 29, so get your order in soon if you want to nab one for your kitchen at this price.

The Espresso and Coffee Barista System is a great countertop machine that provides you with both large batch and single-serve coffee, by pods or grounds, and comes with everything you need to get your morning started right. This machine has a built-in, fold-away frother to help you customize your perfect cup just the way you like it from the comfort of your own home, and with 19-bar pressure system Barista Plus Technology, it will brew at the optimal pressure and temperature for rich, flavorful espresso, whether you want to indulge on its own or use as a base for cappuccinos, lattes and more. Plus, the added capsule storage bin makes recycling a snap, so you don't have to feel guilty about the convenience of those handy, little pods.



If you're wanting to set things up the night before, or return to the pot throughout the day when working remotely, convenience is the name of the game. This machine has functions for cleaning, keeping your coffee warm and delayed brewing, so you can set it and forget it. And with nine different size options, you can brew anything from a cup or travel mug, all the way up to the included 12-cup carafe, so you'll have the right amount for yourself and anyone else you want to treat to a taste of top-notch java. Not only that, but this Ninja Barista system is Nespresso capsule compatible, so you can simplify your morning routine to keep you on pace as you tackle the hustle and bustle.

