Kick Your Fitness Goals Into High Gear With Up to 50% Off at Under Armour

Is getting into shape one of your New Year's resolutions? If so, get the athletic gear you need to help you get there. Right now, Under Armour is running its semi-annual event where you can get up to through Jan. 25 with no coupon code needed.

When you hit the running trail, take these with you for $50 (save $25). These shoes will give you breathability, stability from midsoles and rubber outsoles that cover high impact zones.

Women can also get running shoes at a discount. These are $70 (save $10). These shoes feature a knit design for lightweight movement and cushioning for comfort and support. And if you're looking for a unisex shoe to play basketball in, then these (teal only) are $70 (save $40). Note the discount is not available on all sizes and colors of these shoes.

If you're shopping for apparel, you can beat the chilly weather with this for $46 and these for $31. Women can nab these affordable for $22 that also wicks sweat. Pair those leggings with this bestselling for $30 and the for $34 if you need to stay warm outside.

There are a number of styles to grab to get your fitness goals up and running. For more options for the whole family, head over to before the sale ends.