Kick-Start Your New Year Fitness Regime With Horizon's Holiday Fitness Deals

The new year is just around the corner, so why not get an early start on those resolutions? Every year, millions of people promise themselves they'll lean into a healthier way of living and every year, many of them fail. If your 2024 resolutions involve fitness, consider taking advantage of Horizon Fitness' holiday sale. Right now, you can save big on cardio equipment, including treadmills, indoor cycles and ellipticals. Having these machines at home will make it a little easier to hit those health goals. And if you use codes HOLIDAY100 or LASTCHANCE you'll save some money as you embark on your new fitness journey.

The code HOLIDAY100 will get you an extra hundred off already discounted machines, including the 7.4 AT studio tread, which comes down to just $1,499. This code also works on the T101 treadmill if you're looking for a more budget-friendly option. The T101 will run you $599 after the extra $100 off.

Using LASTCHANCE will save you up to 70% off some clearance items. You can pick up an EX-59 elliptical for $350 or an 5.0 IC cycle for just $300. Of course, these are older models but still worth the investment. And when you purchase from Horizon Fitness, you know you're getting a good product. Horizon's treadmill recently made our best treadmill list and we enjoyed testing the 7.0 IC indoor cycle.