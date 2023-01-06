Keurig's K-Select Single-Serve Coffee Maker Is Just $80

If you're like many people, you don't really feel like your day has started until you've had your morning coffee. But if you tend to have busy mornings or you're not awake until you have your java, the convenience of a handy pod brewer might just make your early hours run a little bit smoother. And right now, Best Buy is here to help start your morning right, with single serve coffee maker. That brings the price down to just $80 -- but this deal only lasts for today, Jan. 6, so don't delay if you want to snag this price.

The K-Select is a versatile machine that simplifies the process of getting a good cup of joe into your hands and cuts the time of doing it, too. You can brew a cup of your favorite flavor in as little as one minute. There are four brew sizes featured (6, 8, 10 and 12 ounces) and you can adjust the strength of your coffee, so you can get the energy and enjoyment you want from your breakfast brew.

It has a 52-ounce removable water reservoir too, allowing you to brew up to five cups before you need to refill it. Keurig's K-Select also has an auto shut-off function, in case you forget to turn it off in the morning's mad dash, and with the removable drip tray, keeping your Keurig clean is a snap.

This brewer is available in matte black, oasis (pictured above), vintage red and matte white, so you can select a style that matches your other kitchen decor. While there have been some environmental concerns about the pods themselves, if you want a convenient cup of coffee to get your day started right, it's hard to beat the convenience of the K-Select. And if you need something a little different, check out other Keurig deals available now.

