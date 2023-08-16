Keurig's Convenient K-Slim Brewer Is Down to $70 at Best Buy -- Today Only (Save $60)

If you're one of the millions of people out there that drink coffee every day and you want a convenient option that will slim down your morning routine and get you on your way fast, consider making the switch to a Keurig. They're faster than traditional drip brewers and some models boast a smaller footprint, too. Right now you can grab the Keurig K-Slim single-serve pod coffee maker is Twilight Blue for just $70 -- that's a $60 savings on its list price. This offer expires tonight, Aug. 16, at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET).

This sleek Keurig brewer makes getting your morning caffeine fix easier than ever. It can brew 8, 10 and 12 ounce cups, and the entire process only takes a few minutes so you're ready to start your day sooner. And with a 46-ounce reservoir, you can brew up to four cups before needing to refill the water. And one of the best features of this Keurig brewer is that it's only five inches wide so it won't crowd your countertops -- making it a great option for dorm rooms or offices. Plus, it has a built-in descaling function to help keep it functioning for longer.

