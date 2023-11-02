Keurig K-Express Is Set to Hit New Low of $35 During Walmart's Black Friday Sale

When it comes to coffee makers, Keurig has made quite the splash with its lineup of pod brewers. And with Black Friday on the way, Walmart is set to slash the price on Keurig's K-Express Essentials coffee maker by $24, which will bring the cost on this popular compact brewer down to just $35. That's a new all-time low for this model.

But you can't score this deal just yet. This offer is set to go live when Walmart's Black Friday sale officially kicks off on Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. ET. And if you're a Walmart Plus member, you'll get early access starting at noon ET.

This Keurig usually goes for $59 and can streamline your morning routine. It brews in just minutes at the push of a button, allowing you to make 6-, 8- or 10-ounce cups. It also accommodates mugs as tall as 6 inches with the drip tray in place (or add an inch when the tray is removed). Plus, it has a 36-ounce reservoir so you don't have to refill every time you want a cup and it offers back-to-back brewing so you don't have to wait in between for it to reheat -- that's particularly convenient if you're sharing this Keurig.

In addition to K-Cup pods, this brewer is also compatible with the My K-Cup Reusable Coffee Filter, so you can use your favorite ground coffee as well -- though that accessory is sold separately. When you're done, this device will shut off automatically five minutes after your last brew. And because this brewer is compact, measuring in at less than 7 inches wide, you'll have plenty of counter space left for other essentials.

While there are many Keurig models out there these days, this is a solid option for anyone thanks to its compact size and ease of use -- especially at this price.