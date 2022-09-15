Keep Your New iPhone 14 Charged With 25% Off Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack

Whether you've already placed your iPhone 14 preorder or you're waiting on some steeper iPhone deals, you should consider investing in a good iPhone power bank. And just in time for for the arrival of new iPhones, Apple's own MagSafe Battery Pack is 25% off at Verizon right now, . This is the lowest price we've seen the portable battery hit and you don't have to be an existing Verizon customer to snag one at this new low.

Though the iPhone 14 lineup offers a bump in battery performance over the previous-gen devices, according to Apple's official numbers, you're still likely to need a little boost on heavy days. That makes the first-party MagSafe Battery Pack the perfect accompaniment to your new device.

Apple's MagSafe Battery is a small, magnetic pack you can attach to the back of your phone and remove whenever you need. It even works through MagSafe-compatible cases. Working with iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and the new iPhone 14 models, the MagSafe Battery Pack can provide a fast 7.5-watt charging speed and offers up to 60% additional charge for an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro.

On your nightstand or at your desk, you can even hook up a Lightning cable to boost charging speeds to 15 watts while juicing up both the phone and the battery pack simultaneously from the wall. Keep in mind that this battery pack doesn't come with a charger, though. You can use the same charger you currently use for your iPhone, but if you wanted to charge your phone and the battery at once, the recommended and need to be picked up separately.