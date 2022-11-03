'Avatar: Way of Water' Trailer Apple TV 4K Review Roku 4K Streaming Stick Deal RSV Explained Heidi Klum's Worm Costume Best Buy Early Deals Election Day Daylight Saving Time
Keep Your iPhone Protected With Up to 65% Off Cases and Screen Protectors

Today only at Amazon, you can save on Mkeke accessories for the iPhone 14, as well as some previous-gen models.
The front and back of an iPhone in a Mkeke case against a yellow background.
After dropping $800 (or even more) on a flashy new iPhone, you certainly don't want it getting scratched and beat up. Which means you'll want some proper protection while you're out in the world. Even just a simple case and screen protector can make a big difference, and right now you can snag one for less. Today only, Amazon offering up to 65% off Mkeke cases for the iPhone 14 series, as well as some cases and accessories for older models as well. These deals are only available until 11:55 p.m. PT (2:55 a.m. ET) tonight, so get your order in before then. 

Mkeke's clear cases are made of a sturdy blend of TPU and acrylic to protect your device, as well as prevent yellowing over time. They have a 3.5mm raised edge to protect the screen and camera, and bumpers on the corners for extra protection against drops. Prices jump around a bit depending on which iPhone 14 model you have, but you can grab a case for the base model iPhone 14 for just $12, saving you $18. Prices range up to $14 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max case, and you can grab select iPhone 11 cases for $11, iPhone 12 cases for $10 and iPhone 13 cases for $11 (though some iPhone 14 cases will work with the 13 as well).

We'd also recommend grabbing a pack of screen protectors while they're on sale, as they could end up saving you hundreds in repairs down the line. The screen protectors in this three-pack are compatible with the iPhone 14, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, and right now you can pick it up for just $8, $7 off the usual price. There's also a three-pack of iPhone 11/iPhone XR screen protectors on sale for $7. And no matter what iPhone model you've got, you can enjoy fast charging with this 20-watt USB-C charger block on sale for just $8, $3 off the usual price. 

