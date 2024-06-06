Keep Your Home Secure With Up to 50% Off Blink Security Cameras

Security is a top concern for many homeowners. Blink security cameras can help ease this worry. A number of different Blink deals are currently on offer at both Amazon and Best Buy, with cameras, lights and more discounted by up to 50%. That means now is the perfect time to get that home security camera or video doorbell. We've listed some of the most eye-catching deals below, but there are so many we can't possibly get to them all. Be sure to check out the full sale pages to make sure you aren't missing out.

If you want something like the Ring Video Doorbell for less, you can opt for the Blink Video Doorbell and get one for just $42 today. That's $18 off its list price of $60. The Blink Doorbell runs on batteries and has a relatively easy setup that doesn't require you to run cables. Plus, it has a 1080p resolution and motion detection so you can see when someone arrives. For more comprehensive coverage, it's also available bundled with three fourth-gen Blink Outdoor cameras and a Sync Module 2 for local storage, all for just $182 instead of $320.

If you're looking for an alternative for coverage outside your home, the third-generation Blink Floodlight camera is worth a look. It has a 1080p camera and two-way audio, so you can see and converse with visitors, and the floodlights can hit 700 lumens, which should be more than enough to light up the average yard or driveway. Best of all, it's wireless and runs on four D-cell batteries, so you don't have to worry about running a power or Ethernet line. Unfortunately, it's only discounted in a bundle with the Video Doorbell, but if you're buying a new setup from scratch, you can grab the set now, along with the Sync Module 2, for just $109.

And if you need an indoor solution for keeping tabs on your porch or pets, you can grab the Blink Mini 2 camera at a 25% discount, dropping it down to just $30.

Be sure to check out the entire sale on both sites for more discounts and bundles to suit your home's needs. And if Blink's offerings don't work for you, our smart home deals roundup has got you covered with alternative picks.