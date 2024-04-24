Keep Your Home Safe With This Schlage Encode Smart Lock Bundle, Now 80% Off

Smart locks can help keep your home or business safe and give you added peace of mind. With so many smart locks to choose from, it's understandable that choosing the right one can be tough. But that might get easier for you thanks to this Schlage Encode deadbolt and handle set deal at Home Depot. Usually costing $380, you can now snag this bundle for only $300, thus saving $80.

The Schlage Encode + Handle bundle works with the Schlage app to let you control access to your home or business with just a few clicks. You must pair this smart lock with your Wi-Fi, and you can use it with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. The system currently doesn't support Apple Home Kit. For added security, you can sync your smart lock with a Ring camera so you can monitor unwanted guests or stay on top of package deliveries.

The included handle is easy for almost anyone to install. All you'll need is your own screwdriver and a few minutes. Though modern, these smart locks come in matte black, aged bronze, satin nickel and chrome. There are several handle styles to choose from so your new safety mechanism can blend in with the rest of your decor. Once installed, you can provide access codes to your door using the Schlage app so any guests or visitors can enter without the hassle of having to pick up a set of keys.

