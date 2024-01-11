X
Keep Your Home Safe With 67% Off This 8-Piece SimpliSafe Security Bundle

Kit your home out with this home security bundle all while saving a whopping $199.

Oliver Haslam Writer
Oliver Haslam
There are few things more important than keeping your home and family safe, so picking up some great security devices is always a good way to spend your money. Systems can be expensive though, which means taking advantage of special discounts is more important than ever. And Woot now has the kind of deal that you won't want to miss out on.

Right now Woot will sell you a SimpliSafe eight-piece home security bundle that has everything you need at a price you can afford. This bundle would normally sell for almost $300, but if you order today you'll save 67% and pay just a third of that price. For just $100, you'll get peace of mind and you can't put a price on that.

This security bundle comes with everything you're going to need to get up and running with 24/7 monitoring of your home. The starting point is the included base station that can then be paired with the keypad, outdoor camera, indoor camera, pair of motion sensors, entry sensors and panic button to build out a system that will ensure you always know what's happening both inside and outside your door.

You can also take advantage of an optional professional monitoring service. The base configuration includes 1080p cameras and a SimpliSafe app, which gives you the power to arm and disarm the system from anywhere and at any time.

As is the norm with Woot this deal is only available for a limited time so act now if you want to bag this bargain. Alternatively, check out our list of the best smart home deals if you'd like to smarten up your home as well as protect it.

