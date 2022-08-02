Keep Your Home Free of Pollutants With This Bissell Air Purifier for Just $150

Ever thought about trying out an air purifier without spending more than $300 for one? Check out this amazing deal on the Bissell air400 air purifier that's now 58% off. This air purifier retails for $360 but you can have it for a fraction of the price. Hurry, because this deal only lasts today.

Bissell is well known for its vacuum cleaners, but now it's expanded to clean indoor air and offering discounts on its air purifiers. While you can until Aug. 8, you can grab this air purifier on Amazon for 58% off. The air400 is great for large rooms up to 432 square feet and is effective against allergies, pet hair, dust, dander, pollen, smoke, and odors.

It operates a three-stage filtration system that includes a pre-filter, an activated carbon filter and a HEPA filter that captures 0.3-micron particles. That just means it's designed to catch even the tiniest particles and filters them through its honeycomb structure. It can automatically sense what's in the air and responds to changes in your indoor air quality.