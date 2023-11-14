Keep Your Devices Charged With $20 Off Jackery's New Ultra-Portable Power Station

If you travel a lot, you know the value of having a good power bank, especially if you don't regularly have access to an outlet or the time to sit somewhere and let something charge. The new Jackery Explorer 100 Plus portable power station is a solid option because it's not only lightweight, sitting at a little over two pounds, but it has an impressive 99-watt-hour capacity, so it offers a ton of recharging. Even better, there's a pre-Black Friday deal to celebrate its launch with a $20 coupon on Amazon, bringing the price down to $129.

Unlike some of the bigger Jackery chargers, this one is much smaller and can fit in the palm of your hand, and also only has three ports, two USB-C and one USB-A. The USB-C ports can pump out an impressive 100 watts, meaning you could potentially charge a laptop or fast charge a phone if you have one of either that's compatible. The USB-C can only handle 18 watts, which isn't too bad, but on the bright side, you can use all three ports to charge devices at a max of 128 watts.

As for the 99-watt-hour capacity, that's roughly 27,000-mAh of charge, or about six to seven full charges of a phone, so it's has a lot of capacity. It's also just below the maximum battery capacity that you can take with you on a flight without approval, at least in most places, making it an ideal travel charger. And if you tend to camp a lot, you can use Jackery's SolarSaga solar panel to charge the power station in about two hours which is a unique feature for a portable power bank of this size.

While the Jackery Explorer 100 Plus is a great little power station, if you're looking for something a little bit different, check out some of the other Amazon Black Friday deals available this fall.