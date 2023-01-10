CES Highlights Best of CES EVs, E-Bikes of CES Haptics at CES Creepy Gadgets at CES 'Black Mirror' Tech at CES Key CES Trends CNET Shopping
Save Up to 47% On Lamicall Phone Holders, Tablet Stands and More

These sleek stands and mounts are an easy way to keep your desk or nightstand organized, and right now you can pick some up at a discount.
2 min read
A blue Lamicall tablet stand against a red background.
Lamicall

Between your laptop, phone, tablet, smartwatch, earbuds and other devices you use regularly, your desk or nightstand can quickly turn into a chaotic nest of charging cables. And if you're tired of untangling cords every time you need to recharge, it may be time to upgrade your setup. Lamicall makes tons of stylish device stands to help you stay organized, and right now you can pick some up at a discount. Amazon is offering up to 47% off select Lamicall stands for phones, tablets and laptops, with prices starting at just $8 right now. There's no set expiration for this sale, so get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings. 

Whether you just need a phone holder for your nightstand, or you're looking to reorganize your entire desk, you'll find everything you need for less at this sale. For just $20, $10 off the usual price, you can pick up this padded phone and tablet holder that has a side pocket and four different viewing angles. Or you can snag this handy gooseneck phone holder, which clamps on to your desk or countertop and has a 38.6-inch bendable arm that can hold your phone at any angle. It's on sale for $22, saving you $6 compared to the usual price. And if you're tired of straining your neck to look down at your laptop, you can pick up this laptop riser stand for $30, saving you $20. It's designed for laptops between 10 and 17 inches, can swivel a full 360 degrees and has adjustable height levels to help reduce the strain on your neck and back. 

