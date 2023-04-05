Alienware m18 Review Dish Soap Spray Solar Panel Investment DASH Diet for Beginners Apple Watch SE Just $219 Home Internet Cheat Sheet Best High-Yield Savings Accounts Heads Up, Robot
Keep Your Coffee at the Perfect Temperature With a Discounted Ember Smart Mug

Gone are the days of drinks going cold on you with these self-heating mugs, now available at $30 off.
2 min read
A black Ember smart mug and coaster against a yellow background.
Ember

If you're like me, then your day doesn't officially start until that first sip of coffee in the morning. And if you prefer your coffee piping hot, you may want to snag an Ember smart mug while they're on sale to keep at the perfect temperature until the last drop. Today only, Woot has these self-heating smart mugs on sale for $100. That's $30 off what they typically go for at retailers like Best Buy and Amazon. Woot's sale is running for just a few days or while supplies last, so be sure to get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings. 

Even at today's discounted price of $100, these Ember mugs are certainly a bit of a splurge but they may be worth it if you're particular about your morning pick-me-up. They have a built-in heating element that keeps your coffee or tea at the perfect drinking temperature. You can even fine tune it according to your preferences and set it to any temperature between 120 and 145 degrees Fahrenheit by using the Ember companion app on your Android or iOS device. 

The Ember smart mug has a battery life of up to 1.5 hours on its own, but also comes with a charging coaster for all-day battery. It's safe to hand wash and is waterproof up to 1 meter, but is not safe for the dishwasher or microwave. You can snag the basic black or white mug for that $100 price today. Unlike a lot of Woot sales, the devices are offered brand new with a full warranty.

