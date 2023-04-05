Keep Your Coffee at the Perfect Temperature With a Discounted Ember Smart Mug

If you're like me, then your day doesn't officially start until that first sip of coffee in the morning. And if you prefer your coffee piping hot, you may want to snag an Ember smart mug while they're on sale to keep at the perfect temperature until the last drop. Today only, Woot has these self-heating smart mugs . That's $30 off what they typically go for at retailers like and . Woot's sale is running for just a few days or while supplies last, so be sure to get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Even at today's discounted price of $100, these Ember mugs are certainly a bit of a splurge but they may be worth it if you're particular about your morning pick-me-up. They have a built-in heating element that keeps your coffee or tea at the perfect drinking temperature. You can even fine tune it according to your preferences and set it to any temperature between 120 and 145 degrees Fahrenheit by using the Ember companion app on your Android or iOS device.

The Ember smart mug has a battery life of up to 1.5 hours on its own, but also comes with a charging coaster for all-day battery. It's safe to hand wash and is waterproof up to 1 meter, but is not safe for the dishwasher or microwave. You can snag the basic black or white mug for that $100 price today. Unlike a lot of Woot sales, the devices are offered brand new with a full warranty.