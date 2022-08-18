Galaxy Watch 5 Review Specialty Foods Online 'She-Hulk' Review Disney Streaming Price Hike Raspberry Girl Scout Cookie $60 Off Lenovo Chromebook 3 Fantasy Movies on HBO Max Frontier Internet Review
Keep Your Car in Tip-Top Shape With Deals on Auto Accessories From Fanttik

This sale includes screwdriver kits, portable tire inflators, jump start cables, portable power stations and more.
Want to make sure your car is always up and running? Knowing how to make small fixes to your vehicle when problems arise could save you tons of money before minor issues become major ones. Having the right tools to do that makes it all the easier. Right now, Amazon is having a sale on auto accessories from Fanttik, where you can save up to 51% on different tools and products.

Prices start as low as $25 for 14-piece screwdriver kits and go up to $210 for a portable 299 watt-hour power station. What I like the most about these tools is how compact they are; you can grab a few of them and be able to fit them all in the trunk of your car if you want to. Here are some of the best deals during this sale. These deals will expire today though, so hurry and grab what you need.
Cordless tire inflator with LCD dual screen

This tire inflator can be useful for cars, e-bikes, motorcycles, bicycles and even sports balls. It runs solely on batteries and can pump an entirely flat bike tire in less than 6 minutes. Save $30 on this today.

$90 at Amazon
Portable, ultra lightweight tire inflator

With a 150-PSI output, this tire inflator is also another good buy. It's wireless as well, and right now it's $40 off. Weighing just 1.2 pounds, this tire inflator is just like a power bank. It's compact and can be stored in your pocket, bicycle rack, car or backpack.

$59 at Amazon
2000 Amp jump starter with fast charging

This two-way charger is basically a power bank that can give your car a jolt and give your laptops, phones and other devices a charge. With this device, you'll never have to worry about a dead car battery again. You save $77 with this deal.

$93 at Amazon
Cordless screwdriver kit

This rechargeable cordless screwdriver kit has six gears and 14 attachments. It's incredibly compact and handy, making it easy to get into small nooks and crannies without manual labor. It's equipped with LED rings to illuminate dark areas.

$25 at Amazon
Mini electric screwdriver

This precision screwdriver set has 24 magnetic steel bits and two gears torque. You can set it on high or low, in forward and reverse and it will work continuously for 2 hours. This is perfect for tablet computers, mobile phones, watches, electronic bracelets and cameras. It's now 22% off, so you'll save $11.

$39 at Amazon

