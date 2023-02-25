Keep Your Car Clean With This $20 Car Vacuum Cleaner

A car is a major investment, so it's important to keep up with regular cleaning and maintenance. A car vacuum is a simple way to touch up the interior to keep you vehicle free of crumbs, dirt and other debris. Amazon has marked down handheld car vacuum cleaners from ThisWorx by 50%, bringing the price down to $20. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

This portable vacuum has 106 watts suction power and comes equipped with a 16-foot cord that plugs into your 12V outlet, as well as a number of useful accessories and can help keep the seats and carpets of your car clean. These include a flathead hose for hard to reach areas, an extension tube to use under the seats and in crevices, a brush head for carpets and upholstery, a cleaning brush for the included HEPA vacuum filter, a spare replacement HEPA filter and a carrying bag to keep it all stored. At just 2.4 pounds, this lightweight tool is easily stored in a trunk or under the seat for quick cleans anywhere you go.