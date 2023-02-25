Russia, Ukraine and Cyberwar 'Cocaine Bear' Review Air Fryer Recall 5 Exercises for Mental Health iOS 16 Tricks to Save Battery Baseball's Big Rule Changes 6 Black-Owned Apps to Download Best Games for PSVR 2
Deals

Keep Your Car Clean With This $20 Car Vacuum Cleaner

Take 50% off handheld portable ThisWorx car vacuums to keep your vehicle clear of dirt and debris.

Adrian Marlow headshot
Adrian Marlow
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner
ThisWorx/CNET

A car is a major investment, so it's important to keep up with regular cleaning and maintenance. A car vacuum is a simple way to touch up the interior to keep you vehicle free of crumbs, dirt and other debris. Amazon has marked down handheld car vacuum cleaners from ThisWorx by 50%, bringing the price down to $20. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

See at Amazon

This portable vacuum has 106 watts suction power and comes equipped with a 16-foot cord that plugs into your 12V outlet, as well as a number of useful accessories and can help keep the seats and carpets of your car clean. These include a flathead hose for hard to reach areas, an extension tube to use under the seats and in crevices, a brush head for carpets and upholstery, a cleaning brush for the included HEPA vacuum filter, a spare replacement HEPA filter and a carrying bag to keep it all stored. At just 2.4 pounds, this lightweight tool is easily stored in a trunk or under the seat for quick cleans anywhere you go. 

