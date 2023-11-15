X
Keep Your Car Clean With This $15 Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

Take over 50% off a lightweight ThisWorx car vacuum and rid your vehicle of dirt and debris.

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner
ThisWorx, CNET

A car is a major investment, so it's important to keep up with regular cleaning and maintenance. A car vacuum is a simple way to touch up the interior to keep your vehicle free of crumbs, dirt and other debris. And you don't have to spend a lot to get one with this handheld car vacuum from ThisWorx down to just $15 at Amazon -- that's 50% off the list price and a further $5 discount when you clip the on-page coupon. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

This portable vacuum has 106 watts suction power and comes equipped with a 16-foot cord that plugs into your 12-volt outlet, as well as a number of useful accessories that can help keep the seats and carpets of your car clean. These include a flathead hose for hard to reach areas, an extension tube to use under the seats and in crevices, a brush head for carpets and upholstery, a cleaning brush for the included HEPA vacuum filter, a spare replacement HEPA filter and a carrying bag to keep it all stored. At just 2.4 pounds, this lightweight tool is easily stored in a trunk or under the seat for quick cleans anywhere you go. 

