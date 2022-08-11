Keep Your Apple Devices Charged With $70 Off Mophie's 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Today Only

Thanks to advancements in wireless charging technology, it's easy to ensure that all of your devices remain powered up throughout the day. You could pick up several cheap wireless chargers to place around your home but an all-in-one solution might suit your needs better. Today only, Best Buy has , meaning you can juice up your essential gear in one convenient place for less. Down to $60, the multidevice charger offers dedicated charging spots for your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods.

If you're using an iPhone 8 or newer, you'll be able to place your device on Mophie's Qi charger and enjoy up to 7.5-watt charging speeds which, outside of official , is as fast as it gets. The integrated Apple Watch charging connector props your watch up at the ideal angle for using Nightstand Mode and doesn't require that you add your own Apple Watch cable like a lot of cheaper stands on the market. There's also a dedicated AirPods charging spot that ensures charging begins as soon as you place them down and your AirPods won't block your Apple Watch's Nightstand Mode functionality.

With a glass surface and just a single cable powering the whole device, Mophie's three-in-one wireless charger offers a tidy solution that would look the part on your desk or nightstand. The $70 discount is only available today, though, so don't miss it. Amazon is Best Buy's one-day sale, too.