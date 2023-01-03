CNET's Editors' Choice Awards Musk Suspends Journalists Trump's NFT Collection 'Barbie' Movie Trailer 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Free COVID Tests 30 Gifts Under $30 Great Gift Ideas
Keep Tabs on Your Wellness Goals This Year With Discounted Withings Smart Scales

This smart scale tracks more than just your weight, and it connects to other fitness apps to give you a full picture of your progress.
2 min read
A Withings Body Cardio smart scale sits on a wood floor near a planter.
Withings

Whether your resolutions focus on getting in shape or on taking more time for health and wellness, now is a great time to start or recommit to your health journey. And if you're planning to get your wellness on track, a smart scale could be just the tool you need to monitor your progress. And right now, Best Buy has select smart scales by Withings discounted for the new year starting at $48.

See at Best Buy

If you're just looking for a basic smart scale that syncs to an app, you can grab the Body Weight and BMI smart scale for just $48, which is $12 off the list price. It can even display the previous day's steps if you use a compatible tracker. 

But if you want even more features, the Body Plus body composition smart scale is $20 off right now, bringing the price to $80. Plus, it's eligible with most HSA, HRA or FSA plans. In addition to BMI, this scale also provides readings on total body fat, water percentage, muscle mass and bone mass. 

And if you're concerned about your heart health or want a scale with nearly all of the bells and whistles, check out the Body Cardio smart scale. It provides the same features as the Body Plus scale, along with the ability to run a cardiovascular check-up in less than 30 seconds, which includes your current heart rate as well as the health of your arteries. It's discounted by $36, meaning you'll pay just $144 right now. 

Both the Body Plus and Body Cardio scales also recognize and track up to eight users so that your whole family can share one smart scale and can sync with more than 100 top health and fitness apps including Apple Health, Fitbit, Google Fit, MyFitnessPal and more. All three come equipped with Pregnancy Tracker and Baby Mode, too, helping you keep track of the whole family's growth. 

