Keep Summer Drinks Ice Cold With $330 Off This Anker Portable Cooler

Going camping or hitting the beach are excellent ways to spend your time in the nicer months of the year, but long spells away from home can leave you missing some of your usual creature comforts -- such as your refrigerator. If you like the sound of getting outdoors but don't relish the prospect of drinking warm soda or eating sweaty sandwiches, then you should definitely invest in a great cooler. And the Anker EverFrost 50 portable cooler is an especially good one that is currently $330 off at Best Buy in a one-day sale.

The Anker EverFrost 50 is immense, with a capacity so large that it can keep 62 330ml bottles cool. It has dual cooling zones, too, so you can keep some items chilled while others stay frozen. Not only can you charge it using your car, but it can also be recharged using solar power as well, meaning it's good for even longer trips. Plus, the detachable 299-Wh battery it comes with can keep it powered for up to 27 hours.

It has wheels and handles to make it easier to move around, which is amazing if you're moving about during your trip or need to lug your ice cold beers down to the beach. Plus, it actually has one USB-C port and two USB-A ports, which means you can actually use it to charge up your tech and keep Instagram abreast of your adventures.

And if you're going road tripping, we'd recommend checking out our list of the best portable jump-starter deals too, as it's never a bad idea to prep for emergencies.