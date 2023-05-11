Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Keep Business Running Smoothly With $100 Off Your First Square Register

A Square register makes taking payments and staying organized easier than ever, and new customer can snag one on sale for $699 with our promo code.

Max McHone
A Square register and credit card reader against a blue background.
Square

If you're running a small business, having a smooth and easy to use point-of-sale system is absolutely critical. Square registers make it easy to take digital and touch-free payments, conduct online sales and much more, and right now you can grab one for your business at a discount. When you use our exclusive promo code CNETSquare at checkout, you can save $100 on your first Square register, which drops the price down to $699. This offer is only open to new Square customers, and expires on June 30.

See at Square

The Square register is an all-in-one point-of-sale system that's designed for all kinds of businesses, including restaurants, retail stores and more. It includes an employee-facing screen to ring up items, and a customer-facing screen to accept payments and tips. Square also makes a variety of accessories that are compatible with its register, including receipt printers, cash drawers, scales and more so you can build a custom system that's optimized for your business. Square also offers its own suite of apps for payroll, invoices and online sales, and you can integrate with other third-party business apps like TurboTax and QuickBooks to help you stay organized.

