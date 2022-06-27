Keep an Eye on Things With Up to 59% Off Blurams Security Cameras

You don't need to spend hundreds on a pricey home security system to get peace of mind. These simple Blurams security cameras can help you keep an eye on every inch of your home, inside and out, and right now you can snag them at a bargain. Today only, Amazon is offering up to 59% off select Blurams cameras and monitors, with prices starting at just $23. These deals are only available until 11:55 p.m. PT (2:55 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.

There are three different models you'll find discounted at this sale. The most affordable is the , which is on sale for $23 right now, $27 off the usual price. It features a built-in motion sensor and AI detection, and automatically records a short clip any time it picks up movement. It boasts 2K video recording, and you can check a live stream at any time through the Blurams companion app.

Or, you could opt for this . It doesn't offer the same 360-degree view as the monitor above, but it does feature facial recognition capabilities. It can let you know when your family or friends have arrived, or warn you when an unrecognized person is at the door. You can even sound a built-in siren to scare off any intruders. It's $31 off today, dropping the price down to just $24.

And if you want to keep an eye on things outside, you'll need a camera that's built to withstand the elements. This Blurams doesn't have the same 2K video quality as the other two, but it does boast an IP65 weather resistance rating, so it's protected against the rain and snow. It also has facial recognition capabilities, and supports two-way audio so you can communicate with whoever is at your door. You can pick it up for $37 today, which is $53 off the usual price.

All three cameras support local storage on with a built-in SD card reader, or you can opt for a from Blurams. Prices start at either $5 per month, or $49 for the year.