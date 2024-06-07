Keep All Your Tech Charged With This Versatile 6-in-1 Cable, Now Just $22

Charging electronics has become a daily burden for anyone with a range of tech, be they phones, tablets, handheld consoles, earbuds or otherwise. While many modern devices have shifted to USB-C, you probably still have a draw full of cables for specific devices that feature different ports. But you can clear out that clutter with this handy InCharge X Max six-in-one charging cable, now down to only $22. Usually priced at $39, StackSocial has reduced the product by 43%, saving you $17. And if you fancy picking up a couple, a multi-pack deal for two charging cables is also available for $40 -- representing a 48% discount, equivalent to a saving of $38.

One thing that sets the InCharge X Max apart from other cables is the high-capacity 100-watt USB-C to USB-C charging, which is enough to handle certain types of laptops and is a great replacement if you need a new or longer cable. The high capacity also means your iPhone charges at an impressive 18 watts. Data transfers are speedy, too, at up to 480Mbps. As for the overall build, the 5-foot cable is sturdy, with an outer fiber shell to keep it protected, and TPU cable guards to protect against severe bending damage.

What makes the InCharge X Max so versatile, though, is its multi-connector ends that let you adapt the cable to most types of ports, including Micro-USB and Lightning. The latter makes it very useful, especially if you have a previous-gen iPhone in the house as well as a newer iPhone 15 model. Haven't yet upgraded? Now might be a good time to check out our list of the best iPhone 15 deals, too.

Given the high charging speeds, transfer rate and overall rugged build, the InCharge X Max is a pretty solid cable upgrade for most folks, especially if you have a lot of different devices.